McMillion obit

Apostle Fred McMillion of Chipley passed away on Nov. 7th. He was 101 years old and a 30-year veteran of the USAF.

Survivors include three daughters: Pastor Annie Holmes of Chipley, Elder Phyllis Smith (Elder Henry) of Lithia Springs, GA, and SGT. Kristi McMillion of Ft. Shafter, Hawaii; three sons: Fred McMillion, Jr., of Chipley, Richard McMillion of Ellenwood, GA, and Bishop John (Dr. Sharon) McMillion of Marianna; 10 grand and numerous great-grands; along with other relatives & friends.

Official services will be 11 a.m. Nov. 16th at St. Joseph AME Church of Chipley with pastor, Rev. Delanor Myrick, Bishop John McMillion, Pastor Annie Holmes, Elder Phyllis Smith, Rev. William Harvey, Rev. Frances Dudley, and Rev. Larry Brown, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Military Honors and Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley directing.

Family will receive friend from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15th, in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley. Remains will lie in repose one hour prior to services on Saturday.