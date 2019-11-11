Veterans Day and ball field dedication in Vernon

The City of Vernon will commemorate Veterans Day at the Vernon Community Center on Monday, November 11, at 1:30 p.m. The Community Center is located at 2808 Yellow Jacket Drive, adjacent to Vernon City Hall.

The event will feature speakers and refreshments, and will serve to honor our military veterans on this patriotic occasion.

A dedication of the Shady Grove ball fields, honoring past baseball figures from the Vernon community, will be held at the same time.

“This is long past due,” said City Council Chair Joey Brock. “There are several community leaders who were in large part responsible for shaping the lives of many of our young citizens on those ball fields over many years, to whom we will dedicate the Shady Grove ball fields on November 11.”

“The ceremonies are open to the public and all are invited,” said Mayor Laura Olene Brewer. “We are proud to be celebrating this occasion.”