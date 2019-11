The City of Vernon held a dedication ceremony Monday for the baseball field at Shady Grove to long-time Vernon supporter Alvin Brown. Speakers Benjamin Jackson, Joey Brock, Norman Peterson, Jerry Tyre and Ronnie Brown spoke of his mentorship, and love of sports, community, family and children.

Photos by Donna Green …

Alvin and Annie Mae Brown Alvin and Annie Mae Brown Alvin and Annie Mae Brown Alvin Brown Alvin Brown Children Grandchildren Norman Peterson Benjamin Jackson Joey Brock Jerry Tyre Ronnie Brown