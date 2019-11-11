Jones obit

Mr. Lonnie Franklin Jones, 58, of Caryville, FL formerly of Jacob City, FL went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 8, 2019 in Bonifay, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his mother: Henrietta Walker Rhynes; father: Johnny Jones; stepfather: Arthur L. Rhynes, Sr.; sister and brothers: Swanrietta Godwin, Calvin Lee Rhynes and Shedrick Jones.

He is survived by children: Deona Scott (AJ) and Maurice Jones (Faith) of South Carolina; six grandchildren; brothers: Vincent Jones (Tess) and Tores Rhynes all of Jacob City, Florida and Arthur Rhynes, Jr. (Katrina) of Tallahassee, Florida; companion: Rachel Nettles of Caryville, Florida; aunt and uncles: Mary Williams, Wallace Rhynes, J.B. Russ, Maxie Walker and Jimmy L. Walker; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 4-6 PM, Friday, November 15, 2019 at the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street in Graceville, Florida.

A celebration of life will commence at 11 AM, Saturday, November 16, 2019 in the sanctuary of Saint Mary Missionary Baptist Church, 1935 Jacob Main St, Jacob City, FL, with the Reverend Obadiah White, pastor/teacher, Reverend Darrold Franklin, pastor of Saint Michael Missionary Baptist Church, Jacob City, Florida delivering words of comfort.

Mr. Jones will be laid to rest in the church cemetery under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.