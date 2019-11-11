Guest-Keys obit

Little Miss Kayahnnii Guest-Keys, infant daughter of Paula Guest-Young, returned back into the arms of our Lord and Savior on Friday, November 8, 2019 in Panama City, Florida.

She was survivor by her parents: Andre and Paula Guest Young; sisters: Zarielle Guest and Adriana Young all of Graceville, Florida; father, Derrick S. Keys; grandparents; great grandparents; aunts and uncles; other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be 3 PM, Saturday, November 16, 2019 in the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, Florida.

Miss Guest-Keys will be laid to rest in the Graceville Community Cemetery in Graceville, Florida under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.