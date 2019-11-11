Bauzo recognized at School Board meeting

Jorge Bauzo, Spanish teacher at Chipley High School, was recognized for receiving the High School Excellence in Education Award when the Washington County School Board met for their monthly meeting tonight.

The following agenda items were approved.

1. Approval to pay monthly bills; Approval of the Financial Report and Budget Amendments

2. Approval of Minutes – Public Hearing Oct 14

3. Approval of Minutes – Regular Board Meeting Oct 14

4. Approval of Minutes – Executive Sessions Oct 21

5. Approval of Permission to increase Group Health Insurance Stop Loss

6. Approval of Permission to increase Substitute Pay

7. Approval of Substitutes/Volunteers

8. Approval of Florida School Board Association (FSBA) Small District Council Assessment Dues 2019-2020

9. Approval of FPTC 2019-2020 School Improvement Plan

10. Approval of purchase order for FPTC Digital Video Technology Computers

11. Approval of Washington County School District-Level Administrator Evaluation System

12. Approval of purchase orders to IT Solutions

13. Approval of contract services with Gianna Mathews

14. Approval of purchase order for A/C Unit Replacement

15. Approval of Add-On Endorsement in the area of Autism Spectrum Disorder

16. Approval of Add-On Endorsement in the area of Florida Gifted

17. Approval of pay increase for courier/student transfer route

18. Approval of School Administrator Evaluation Instrument

19. Approval of LaWayne McDonald contract for services at Vernon Middle School

20. Approval of out-of-state travel for KMS students to Axtion Air in Dothan, AL on December 16 and December 18, 2019

21. Approval of purchase order to CLS Technology, LLC

The following personnel items were approved.

DISTRICT

1. Approval of AVID tutors

CHIPLEY HIGH SCHOOL

1. Approval of resignation of Tommy Kindig, teacher, effective October 31, 2019

FLORIDA PANHANDLE TECHNICAL COLLEGE

1. Approval of employment recommendation of Patrick Brock, financial aid officer, effective November 12, 2019, pending pre-employment screening

2. Approval of employment recommendation of TBA, practical nursing instructor, effective November 12, 2019, pending pre-employment screening

KATE M. SMITH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1. Approval of employment recommendation of Carly Godfrey, paraprofessional, effective retroactive October 18, 2019

TRANSPORTATION

1. Approval of employee recommendation of John Corbin OPS Mechanic Helper, effective retroactive October 16, 2019

2. Approval of employment recommendation of Amy McClure, bus driver, effective retroactive November 1, 2019

3. Approval of employment recommendation of Linda Smith, bus driver, effective November 12, 2019

VERNON HIGH SCHOOL

1. Approval of resignation of Sabrina Woods, teacher, effective November 30, 2019