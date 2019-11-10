Walters obit

Mrs. Pamela Charlene Walters, age 50, of Bonifay, Florida passed away November 8, 2019 at her home. She was born June 27, 1969 in Pompano Beach, Florida. She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Nolan Hobbs.

Mrs. Walters is survived by her husband, Dewayne Walters of Bonifay, FL; two daughters, Stacy Walters and Chelsea Walters both of Bonifay, FL; her mother, Shirley Ann Hobbs of Esto, FL; three brothers, Barry Hobbs of Harford, AL, Denny Hobbs of Esto, FL and Toby Hobbs of Esto, FL; one sister, Rita ‘Skeeter’ Frederick and husband Andy of Hartford, AL; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Howard and Betty Jane Walters of Wausau, FL; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Bonifay First United Methodist Church with Rev. Jerry Sapp officiating. Interment will be held in the Esto Community Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 AM Tuesday at Bonifay First United Methodist Church.