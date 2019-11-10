Smith obit

Travis E. “Gene” Smith, Jr. better known as the “Suit Man”, died Thursday, November 7, 2019 at University of Alabama Birmingham.

Gene was born June 6, 1933, to Spurgeon and Grace Swails Smith. He was preceded in death by his son, Dana Smith, his parents, bothers, Burnell Harris and Donald Smith; sister, Burnette Martin, infant sister, Linda Gai Smith and infant brother Cary Joseph Smith.

Mr. Smith attended Marianna High School, served in the U.S.Navy and was a veteran of the Korean conflict. He enjoyed sales by selling Matco Tools, Snap-on-Tools. In 1986 he opened Action Rentals in Tallahassee, there, he met Helen Lee and later they married. Upon retirement, Gene and Helen returned home to Marianna and opened “Suit Man” Men’s Shop. Gene enjoyed gardening and volunteering for many organizations in the Marianna Area.

He was devoted to the Gideons International and the First Baptist Church Marianna, serving as a Deacon. Gene loved his country and was a member of the Marianna VFW Post 12046, the Alford American Legion 302 and the Marianna DAV Chapter 22.

Survivors includes his loving wife, Helen Lee Smith; two daughters, Felecia Cooley and husband Scott, Shelia Smith and husband, David; a son, Travis Smith, Jr.; a sister-in-law, Patsy Smith; step-children, Michael Lee and wife Beth, Scott Lee and wife, Tracie, Kelly Hendricks and husband, Eli; brothers, Milo Smith and wife Lila, Wayne Smith and wife, Mitzi. 16 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 11am Monday, November 11, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Rev. Eli Hendricks and James Swatford officiating. Private interment services will follow at Tallahassee Memory Park Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 am until funeral time Monday, November 11, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations maybe made to the Gideons International, P.O. Box293, Marianna, FL 32447 or the First Baptist Church of Marianna, 4405 Clinton Street, Marianna, Florida 32446.