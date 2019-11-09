Local Farm Bureau receives state wide recognition

The Washington County Farm Bureau has earned a coveted award for its achievements in the past year. The local organization received “The Award of Excellence” at the 2019 Florida Farm Bureau Annual Meeting.

Farm Bureau members support families producing food and fiber in their communities. Agriculture and related enterprises in our county provide an economic impact of $87 million each year and supports 2,140 jobs.

Members are also positive contributors to our community. They serve as volunteers in various civic and charitable projects, including The Kiwanis Club, The Cattleman’s Association, FFA and 4-H.

Washington County Farm Bureau President, George Fisher said members have worked together to earn the award, devoting time and dedication toward achieving common goals. “Our volunteers create the strength of our organization and they reflect its grassroots

structure,” Fisher said. “I appreciate their service on behalf of our farm families as well as our larger community.”

Washington County Farm Bureau members will join their fellow volunteers across the state to lead various activities and programs in the next year with the theme of Be the Voice, Live the Legacy.

For information about the Washington County Farm Bureau, contact the local office at 850-638-1756. The Washington County Farm Bureau is affiliated with the Florida Farm Bureau Federation. Information about the state organization is available at www.flroidafarmbureau.org.