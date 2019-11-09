FUMC Ladies Bazaar

First United Methodist Church of Chipley will hold their Church Bazaar/Bake Sale and Homemade Brunswick Stew on November 22, 10:00am – 5:00pm and November 23, 9:00am – 1:00pm.

Handmade gifts and crafts.

Homemade baked goods (cakes, pies, cookies and candies).

Delicious Homemade Brunswick Stew.

Come do your holiday shopping with us and get your baked goods and homemade Brunswick Stew to share with your family.

For more info or to place your order for Brunswick Stew please call the church office, (850)638-0010, Betty (850)326-3399, Susan (850)258-7692 or Helen (850)260-2811.