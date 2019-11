The Chipola College Engineering Technology program will hold an Open House, Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 3 to 7 p.m., in Building O on the Chipola campus.

Prospective students will be able to meet instructors and tour the $1 million engineering laboratory. Information will be provided about full scholarships, program requirements and jobs available after taking only four classes in the program.

For information, call Margaret Lee at 850-718-2321 or email leem@chipola.edu.