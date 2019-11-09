Ebro traffic stops lead to meth arrests

Two unrelated traffic stops in Ebro ended in the arrest of two Walton County residents Thursday night.

Just after 8:30 p.m., a Washington County K9 unit stopped a Jeep near Casey Road on U.S. 20.

The driver of the Jeep, 50-year-old Melissa Turner of Defuniak Springs, was taken into custody after deputies found three glass pipes and two plastic bags containing methamphetamine during a search of the vehicle.

K9 Titan assisted the deputy in the arrest by alerting to the odor of narcotics coming from inside the vehicle during the stop.

A second arrest was made after WCSO deputies stopped a Dodge pickup truck traveling on U.S. 20 near State Road 79 around 9 p.m.

Deputies arrested the driver, 58-year-old James Tucker of Freeport, after locating a glass pipe and a plastic bag of methamphetamine during a search.

Both Turner and Tucker were booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.