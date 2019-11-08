Report of disturbance ends in arrest

The report of a disturbance on Highview Lane ended in the arrest of 48-year-old Benjamin Grimes last week.

Around 4 p.m., October 30th, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a residence in the Buckhorn Creek community after receiving reports of Grimes threatening the homeowner. Grimes reportedly stayed the previous night at the home and had been working on his motorcycle in the shed when the argument started.

As the deputy arrived on scene, Grimes was seen taking an object from his pocket and tossing it next to the shed. The object was later located by the deputy and found to contain approximately 3 grams of methamphetamine.

After the homeowner requested a search of the shed the deputy located multiple drug paraphernalia items including a glass pipe, digital scale, and marijuana.

Grimes, who admitted the items were his, was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.