Harvest Day at Mt. Ararat

Harvest Day celebration with thankful hearts will take place at Mt. Ararat First Missionary Baptist Church on November 24. Rev. Leroy Hall and congregation from Macedonia First Missionary Baptist Church of Bascom will be in charge of the 11 a.m. service.

Sunday School will start at 9:30 a.m. with Superintendent Angeline M. Smith and the teacher will be Missionary Lillie Lawrence of New Easter Missionary Baptist Church, Graceville.

A delicious lunch and fellowship will follow the 11 a.m. service. The pastor and members invite everyone to come and enjoy and help give thanks to God for blessing us so bountifully.

The church is located at 1233 Old Bonifay Road in Chipley. For more information, please call 850-638-4035 or 850-638-4284.