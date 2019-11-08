Five arrested for meth during traffic stops

Four unrelated traffic stops in Washington County end in five felony drug arrests after deputies locate methamphetamine.

On November 1st, a WCSO deputy stopped a GMC SUV for speeding on State Road 77 in Wausau. K9 Titan was deployed during the stop and alerted deputies to narcotics inside the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies located a plastic container of methamphetamine, a small plastic bag containing a prescription drug known as Xanax, and a zip-up pouch with a glass pipe and an additional vile of methamphetamine found inside.

The driver, 39-year-old Trina Boyers of Panama City, was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Boyers was also charged with driving with a suspended license.

On November 3rd, deputies stopped a car for speeding on State Road 77 near I10. The passenger, 52-year-old Donald Quattlebaum of Panama City, was taken into custody after deputies located a glass pipe containing methamphetamine in his sock.

Quattlebaum was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Around 10 a.m. on November 4th, a black two-door SUV was stopped on Quail Hollow Boulevard.

The driver, 37-year-old John David Cooper, and passenger, 37-year-old Annie Cummings Young, were arrested after deputies located a plastic bag of methamphetamine inside a black case found on the passenger-side floorboard. Drug paraphernalia was also located inside the case, which included a purple straw, a blue straw, a glass pipe, and two plastic bags, all of which tested positive for methamphetamine.

Both Cooper and Young were booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Young was also booked on an outstanding warrant for battery out of Washington County.

On November 6th, deputies made contact with 37-year-old Michael Seidel after observing him driving a red 2005 Chevrolet with a tag assigned to another vehicle. As Seidel pulled out of the Tom Thumb parking lot in Wausau the deputy followed behind and began to initiate a traffic stop. Before doing so, Seidel pulled into a residence on Monroe Street and quickly turned off his lights.

When the deputy approached him, Seidel advised he lived there but could not verify the address when asked. As the deputy asked for identification, he could see a plastic bag containing methamphetamine on the passenger floorboard. During a search, deputies also located a syringe, which tested positive for methamphetamine, and a glass pipe.

Seidel was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is currently on state probation after being sentenced in October of 2019 on an unrelated possession of methamphetamine charge.