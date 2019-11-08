Christmas program at First Baptist Bonifay

The Music and Worship Ministry of First Baptist Bonifay is thrilled to present their 2019 Christmas Production “Yes Virginia, A Christmas Letter”. This dramatic musical celebrates Christmas through drama, choir, instrumentalists, special lighting, hand bells, dancing and live animals.

In 1897, eight year old Virginia O’Hanlon asked her father if Santa Claus really existed. Her father suggested she write a letter to The Sun, a prominent New York newspaper. He assured her that “if you see it in The Sun, it’s so.” Editor Francis Pharcellus Church responded to Virginia’s letter in what has become the most reprinted editorial ever to run in a newspaper: Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Clause.

Our Virginia wrestles with a similar question: If Jesus is real and the reason for the Christmas season, why doesn’t everyone believe and accept Him? Our Virginia already knows the answer but maybe there is someone who other people will listen to, someone they can trust to tell the truth. Maybe a simple letter from a child could be used by God to change the heart of even the one that answers the letter.

Yes, Virginia, there is a Savior and He is at work even today changing the hardest of hearts.

First Baptist Bonifay invites everyone to celebrate the Christmas season by joining them on Friday night, December 6 at 7 p.m. and Sunday night, December 8 at 6 p.m.

Admission is free and the doors will open one hour prior to each performance. The church will offer a nursery for children 6 months through 3 years old.