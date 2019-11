CareerSource Chipola will hold a general meeting on November 14 at 6 p.m. at CareerSource Chipola Community Room, Marianna, FL.

Individuals wishing to participate in the meeting are advised that this location is accessible to individuals with a disability or physical impairment. Persons who are hearing or speech impaired can contact Lauren Morris at the CareerSource Chipola office at (850) 633-2731, through the Florida Relay System by dialing 711.