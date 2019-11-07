Meals Under Pressure pressure cooking class will be held Tuesday, November 19, 6:00-8:30 p.m., at the Washington County Ag Center, 1424 Jackson Ave., Chipley. Participants will learn the basics of pressure cooking, including the InstantPot, to save time in the kitchen.

Registration fee is $5 and includes class materials. Space is limited. PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED by contacting the Washington County Extension Office, 850-638-6265, or the Holmes County Extension Office, 850-547-1108.

The University of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Institution. For persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations, please contact 850-638-6265 or 850-547-1108 (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least five working days prior to the class so that proper consideration may be given to the request.