Local K-9s gifted with ballistic vests

HOLMES COUNTY – K-9s with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and Bonifay Police Department are now better protected, thanks to the generosity of Bonifay resident Gordon Clement, who recently donated funds to outfit every K-9 in both agencies with a ballistic vest.

Clement, a retired Battalion Chief with Metro Dade County, states he‘s always hated the thought of K-9s having to go into dangerous situations without protection.

Sheriff John Tate and Police Chief Chris Wells each expressed gratitude on behalf of the K-9s and their handlers.

“We are very appreciative of Mr. Clements’ generosity with his gift to both agencies for protection of our K-9s,” said Chief Wells.

“These vests not only add a layer of protection; they also give their handlers peace of mind,” said Sheriff Tate. “To them, their K-9 is their partner and family member. Anything we can do to support that K-9’s safety, we want to do, and Mr. Clement has helped make that happen.