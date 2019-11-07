Jackson obit

Lael Ray Jackson, age 65 of Cottondale, FL passed from this life on November 6, 2019 at Flowers Hospital. He was born on February 13, 1954 in Anchorage, AK to the late Ray Franklin Jackson and Eloise Claudia (Knapp) Jackson.

Lael is originally from Ashville, NC and has been a resident of Cottondale for the past few years.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lee Ann Jackson of Cottondale, FL, three sons, Robert Jackson and wife Sherry of Ashville, NC, Timothy Jackson and wife Misty of Cottondale, FL, Steven Jackson and wife Donna of Chipley, FL, one brother, Jeff Jackson of Ashville, NC, four grandchildren, Jeremiah Jackson, Emily Jackson, Mason Jackson and Summer Rose Jackson.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL in charge of arrangements.