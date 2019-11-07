Jackson Hospital receives the Florida Award for Safely Reducing Primary C-Sections

The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) and the Florida Department of Health (DOH) announced Jackson Hospital as one of 19 Florida hospitals in 2018 that achieved the Healthy People 2020 (HP2020) Maternal and Child Health goal focused on reducing cesarean section deliveries for first-time mothers with low-risk pregnancies. AHCA and DOH announced the recognition awards to hospitals at the Florida Hospital Association’s annual meeting on October 24, 2019 during the Celebration of Achievement in Quality and Service Awards Ceremony.

Once a woman has a cesarean, she has a greater chance of having a C-section for subsequent births, increasing her risk of major birth complications. For the baby, some of the consequences can include a longer hospital stay in the neonatal intensive care unit, as well as higher rates of respiratory infection.

The goal of the Florida Award Program for Safely Reducing C-sections is to highlight the importance of this health care quality issue statewide and to recognize those hospitals that are contributing to providing quality health care for mothers and infants. Both AHCA and DOH have recognized that the high rate of low-risk cesarean births is a major maternal and child health issue in Florida, as the state has one of the highest rates in the nation.

C-section rates for first-time low-risk pregnancies in Florida delivery hospitals range from 13 percent to 60 percent. In response to the rise of unnecessary C-sections across the United States, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services adopted the HP2020 target of reducing nationwide C-section rates for low-risk births to 23.9 percent.

Jackson Hospital’s C-section rate in 2018 was 19.6 percent, meeting or well below the 23.9 percent national goal.

Each year, about 4 million babies are born in the United States, with Florida accounting for 5.5 percent of all U.S. births (222,000 babies per year). Florida’s 2018 C-section rate is 36.8 percent, one of the highest state rates in the nation.

About Jackson Hospital

Jackson Hospital is an award-winning facility and is proud of its most recent recognition, the FHA Award of Significance in Reducing Harm Across the Board. Jackson Hospital is an iVantage Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital. The hospital was named in The Joint Commission’s 2015 annual report “America’s Hospitals: Improving Quality and Safety,” for attaining and sustaining excellence in accountability measure performance for Heart Failure, Pneumonia, Surgical Care, Immunization, and Perinatal Care. The March of Dimes and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recognize Jackson Hospital as the first hospital in Florida’s panhandle for achieving an early elective delivery rate less than 5%. The hospital was designated by Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association as a Blue Distinctive Center+ for Maternity Care designation, a new designation under the Blue Distinction Specialty Care Program and awarded Baby Friendly distinction. Jackson Hospital has been awarded a 5 Star National Recognition by Healthgrades for Vaginal Delivery Care. 2018 Award of Excellence Recommended C-Section rate by ACHA and Florida Department of Health.