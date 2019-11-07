Gone, But Never Forgotten: 28th Annual Holiday Remembrance Program

Holidays are so difficult when you’ve lost someone you loved, aren’t they? It’s almost counter-intuitive because it’s supposed to be a time of warmth, happiness, and togetherness. But all of those expectations can stand in stark contrast to the reality of your loss. At Christian Memorial, they recognize your pain and want to help you express it while honoring the memory of your loved one.

If you have lost a friend or family member, they want to invite you to their 28th Annual Holiday Remembrance Program on Sunday, December 15th from 2:30 PM (CST) in the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel at the Christian Memorial Chapel. The service will include beautiful musical selections, holiday message and a memorial slideshow. The event is complimentary and open to everyone – whether you lost someone this year or ten years ago. They feel their responsibility to your family extends far beyond the funeral service, and this is one way they can help facilitate healing for you.

They have seen firsthand the positive impact rituals and ceremonies can have on a person who is grieving. While planning and attending your loved one’s funeral is one important first step on the grief journey, many people find incorporating other “mini” ceremonies into life can also be helpful. Rituals bring a sense of order, meaning, and purpose. Most importantly, they give you the opportunity to press pause on the hectic, busy nature of everyday life so you can remember and reflect on what your loved one meant to you.

If you’re unable to attend their 28th Annual Holiday Remembrance Program on December 15th, that’s okay – there are other ways you can commemorate the loss of your friend or family member. Here are a few ideas to get you started:

Spend some time in a spot that was meaningful to you and your loved one. Maybe it was a park you used to walk through or a café where you shared coffee and conversation. Perhaps you can leave or take a memento that reminds you of them.

Make a donation to an organization your friend or family member supported or a cause in which they believed.

Create a scrapbook of items that remind you of your loved one.

Watch their favorite movie or TV show or listen to a favorite song.

Plant a tree or flower in their memory.

There are no real rules here – everyone’s grief journey is different. What is meaningful to you might not be meaningful to someone else. What’s important is whether or not it helps you remember your loved one and find a sense of peace and comfort.