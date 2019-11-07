Concealed weapon class set for Nov. 16

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office will present a Concealed Weapons Class at 9 a.m., Saturday, November 16, at Bethlehem School, located at 2767 Highway 160, Bonifay.

Sheriff John Tate will instruct the class, which is expected to last about two hours. This class will meet the firearms training class requirement mandated by the Florida Department of Agriculture concealed weapon permit application.

The class is open to ages 18 and up; however the minimum age to be granted a permit from the state is 21. Participants ages 21 and up may bring their own gun and rounds or use those provided by the sheriff’s office. Participants under the age of 21 are asked to use the provided gun and rounds.

No pre-registration is required, and the cost is $25 per person.

All proceeds will benefit the Bethlehem Senior Class of 2020.