The CareerSource Chipola Career Fair will be held Wednesday, November 13, at the Eastside Baptist Church, located on Highway 90 East in Marianna. Students from Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty and Washington counties will be attending. During the Career Fair the students will be able to obtain information that will assist them in making career choices. Local employers and business owners are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to share information about their fields with the workforce of tomorrow. The students will be in attendance from 8:00 AM until 12 Noon Central Time.

If you would like further information or are interested in participating, contact Janice Holley at 850-718-2484.