Benton obit

Windell Gerald Benton ended his journey on this earth and slipped into the presence of God on November 5, 2019. He was 84 years of age.

Gerald was the fourth son of a family of nine boys who, as a sharecropper family, lived in the surrounding areas of Dothan, AL. Gerald became a public accountant, serving the area for 20 plus years. He was an active member of Carmel Assembly of God church and served there for many years prior to his wife’s illness. He was a coach in the local community and poured into the lives of young men, both the spirit of competitiveness and lessons of a godly life. He was a loving and devoted husband of 62 years, a godly and caring father of 4, and enjoyed his 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren to the fullest. He will be remembered by friends and family as a steadfast Christian, fun loving and full of life.

Gerald was preceded in death by his wife, Jacquelyn Benton; parents, Fred Otis Benton, Sr., and Ora Bell Mercer Benton; his brothers, Fred Benton, Jr., James LaVaughn Benton, Larry Benton and Ira Jacob Benton; brother-in-law, Martin Coates and son-in-law, Bill Pumphrey.

Gerald is survived by daughters, Marcia Pumphrey of Lakeland, FL, Sheila (Rodney) Richards of Bonifay, FL, and Jana (Keith) Shores of Chipley, FL; son, Marc (Sherrie) Benton of Dothan, AL; granddaughters, Makenzie Brown and Krista Shores; grandsons, Matthew Brown, Casey Richards, Chase Benton, Carson Shores and Dylan Richards; great grandchildren, Parker, Reid, Liddie and Charlotte Brown; brothers, Raymon Benton, Jerome Benton, Bobby Benton and Jimmy Benton, along with many sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at Carmel Assembly of God Church with Reverend Dr. Thomas Moore and Reverend Jerry Moore officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel of Marianna directing.

The family will receive friends Friday, November 8, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. until service time at Carmel Assembly of God Church.

Flowers are accepted but those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to Emerald Coast Hospice.