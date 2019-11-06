WCSO promotes eight

Eight Washington County Sheriff’s Office members were promoted to the rank of sergeant on Monday. These men have shown their commitment to the service of others and have earned this rank.

“I am proud to serve the citizens of Washington County alongside the men and women of this agency,” said Sheriff Kevin Crews. “True service is a sacrifice of one’s self and these men do it, relentlessly, with honor.”

Please join us in congratulating:

Sergeant Sam Taylor

Sergeant Duran Harrison

Sergeant Scott Marshall

Sergeant Tyler Brannon

Sergeant Justin Jenkins

Sergeant John Pettis

Sergeant John Weeks

Sergeant Daryl White