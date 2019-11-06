Pittman obit

Stanley Grat Pittman, Sr., 80, of the Lovedale, Florida community died Monday, November 4, 2019 at Jackson Hospital, Marianna, Florida.

A lifelong native of the Lovedale community of Jackson County, Stanley enjoyed farming. He was a member of Lovedale Baptist Church.

Stanley is predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Linda Faye Pittman; and parents, Julious and Eleanor Pittman.

He is survived by his sons, Stanley Grat Pittman, Jr. (Sandra), Frank Gavin Pittman, sister, Judy Sellars (Howard); one and only granddaughter, Lynsey Pittman Hewett and husband, Seth; and nephews, Lee and Greg Sellars.

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Friday, November 8, 2019 at Lovedale Baptist Church, Bascom, Florida, with Dr. Steve Canada and Ricky Bruner officiating. Interment will follow at Lovedale Baptist Church Cemetery, with James & Sikes Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to Signature at Courtyard for the care they provided to Stanley and all the family support.