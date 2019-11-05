One charged with possession of cocaine and methamphetamine

HOLMES COUNTY – A Dothan, Alabama man was taken into custody Friday, November 1, following a traffic stop conducted by a Holmes County Sheriff’s deputy in the area of Highway 79 and 6th Avenue in Esto.

The deputy initiated the stop around 11:20 p.m., making contact with the driver, 46-year-old Macarthur Wilson.

During the course of the interaction, a search of the vehicle was conducted that resulted in the discovery of a small bag that held a substance which tested positive for methamphetamine, as well as three other bags and a cut straw, all of which contained a substance that tested positive for cocaine.

Wilson was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.