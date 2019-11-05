Danny James Hall, 34, of Bascom died Thursday, October 31, 2019.

Danny was a resident of Jackson County, FL, born July 8, 1985 to Teresa Conrad Pelham and the late Craig R. Hall.

He is preceded in death by his biological father Craig R. Hall, his grandparents Daniel Hall, Doris Elmore New, James Wesley Conrad, Janice Conrad, and one uncle Bruce Dale Hall.

Danny is survived by his mother, Teresa Conrad Pelham and father, James (Tony) Pelham, two sisters, Ashley Hall Welch and husband Brandon Welch, Andrea Pelham Dunaway and husband Cody Dunaway, one niece Lauren Welch, one nephew Wesley Welch, along with many more beloved family and friends.

Danny enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his niece and nephew. He was always just a phone call away if anyone was in need. He enjoyed the outdoors, working with his father Tony, and had a huge heart for animals and children. Danny brought a lot of love to his family and friends, his smile unforgettable. His life was cut short, leaving his parents without a piece of their hearts, his sisters without their Bubba, and his niece and nephew without their “Uncle Danny”. The memories of Danny will always be cherished.

Danny was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Bascom, where funeral services will be Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Family will receive friends at James and Sikes Funeral Home, Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 5-7pm. Danny will be laid to rest at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.