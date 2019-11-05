Bowen obit

Alva Bowen “Bo” McMullian, 66, passed away November 1, 2019 after a short, but valiant fight with metastatic melanoma, surrounded by his loving family and friends.

The youngest of the four children of Spangler Sr. and Leila McMullian, born September 14, 1953 in Jackson County Hospital, Bo was a resident of Grand Ridge, Florida his entire life.

Bo graduated from Marianna High School in 1971 and earned a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from the University of Florida in Gainesville. A life-long journalist, Bo was a talented writer, well known as a reporter all around the Panhandle. Most recently, he wrote for the Chattahoochee News Herald/Sneads Sentinel.

Bo loved writing and research – how he delighted himself when he found the perfect phrase. His daughter notes that he was especially good at correcting her school work. In addition, Bo loved film and music. Any questions about music or movies/tv shows of his era, he was the guy to ask.

Bo was devoted to his beloved sweetheart, Kay Tidwell Nichols. They shared a deep Christian faith and he told her often that, no matter what, he was a happy man. Through the Grace of God he overcame life’s difficulties, was blessed to have an amazing daughter, live in a place he loved; and, it must be mentioned, enjoy the company of his cat, Calico.

Bo was preceded in death by his parents, Spangler, Sr. and Leila Urquhart McMullian, as well as his eldest sibling, Spangler McMullian, Jr. and nephew John Robert Pugh, Jr.

He is survived by his sweetheart, Kay Tidwell Nichols of Marianna; daughter, Jennifer Leila McMullian of Tampa; son, Jon McMullian of Warner Robbins, Georgia; sister, Margaret Pugh (John) of Juneau, Alaska; brother, Joseph David McMullian (Margaret) of Anchorage, Alaska; nephews, Joe McMullian (Kathy) of Tallahassee and Jason McMullian of Mexico City, Mexico.

Bo is also survived by four grandchildren, two nieces, four great nieces and one great nephew, as well as numerous cousins in Jackson, surrounding counties – and around the world.

In memory of Bo, we remind you lovingly, that Christmas is coming, and that sunscreen is the perfect stocking stuffer.

A memorial service will be at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel on November 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m with Pastor LaVon Pettis officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time for the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Evangel Church at 4792 US 90, Marianna, FL 32446 or those wishing to plant a tree in his memory may visit his obituary page at www.jamesandsikesfuneralhomes.com.