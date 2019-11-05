Bonifay man arrested after brief pursuit

HOLMES COUNTY – A local man is charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement after he attempted to avoid a traffic stop.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office observed James T. Caldwell, 49, of Bonifay, traveling in a reckless manner on Highway 177-A around 3:30 p.m., Thursday, October 31.

Caldwell sped up to approximately 90 mph after the deputy activated his emergency lights but stopped about three miles into the pursuit, at which time he was taken into custody without incident.

During the course of the brief chase, the deputy observed Caldwell throw what appeared to be a bag out of his driver’s side window, but a search of the area was unsuccessful in locating the object.