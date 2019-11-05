Biggs obit

Rev. Harold D. Biggs, 83, of Marianna, Florida went home to be with the Lord on November 2, 2019 at Jackson Hospital, in Marianna.

Rev. Biggs was born November 12, 1935, in Ashland City, Tennessee. He was a United Pentecostal preacher and pastor for over 60 years, and a Korean War veteran serving in the United States Marine Corps. He was fondly known as either “Paw Paw”, “Preacher Biggs” or “Rev.”, and always felt honored to have served both his God and Country.

Rev. Biggs is survived by his wife of 63 years, Kathleen Biggs; four children, daughters, Dewanna Biggs Smith of Marianna, Dianna Hart (Robert) of Marianna, sons, Rev. Allen Biggs (Wanda) of Marianna, and Andy Biggs of Marianna; nine grandchildren, Daniel Laramore (Rachel) of Marianna, Lucas Laramore (Heather) of Marianna, Amber Barnes (Ricky) of Marianna, Joshua Biggs (Amanda) of Marianna, Alyssa Harrelson (Justin) of Dothan, AL, Sydney Blanchett (Stevie) of Dothan, AL, Rebekah Hancock (Justin) of Marianna, Jonathan Biggs of Jacksonville, and Beth Ann Biggs; and 11 great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Dylan Laramore, Richie, Rylan, Rathan, and Alyvia Barnes, Isabella, Lillie, and Ellie Biggs, and Asher and Adilyn Harrelson; and a host of other loving family members and friends.

Rev. Biggs’ “Homegoing” services will be this Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Sanctuary Church of Marianna, 4070 Old Cottondale Road, Marianna, beginning with family receiving friends at visitation from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will start at 11:00 a.m. Private interment with family will follow at Roberts Cemetery in Honeyville, FL, with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.