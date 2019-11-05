BCF to hold Annual Holiday Heritage Festival

Each year, faculty, staff, and students at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville, usher in the Christmas season during the Annual BCF Holiday Heritage Festival. This year’s festival is scheduled for Friday, November 22, beginning at 11:00 a.m., in the Historic Heritage Village just off Sanders Avenue.

The highly anticipated event is packed full of fun activities for kids both young and those more seasoned, including watching the cane grinding, syrup making, and a variety of craft demonstrations. The skilled artisans will travel back in time as they display their skills in pottery making, blacksmithing, quilting, soap making, and a multitude of homemade arts and crafts.

Visitors will have the opportunity to purchase some of the homemade arts and crafts from the craft vendors, and also enjoy the delicious homemade chili, hotdogs, and chicken perleu, provided by the BCF Faculty and Staff Wives. All of the donations that are collected from the food items will go directly into the BCF scholarship fund.

Free tickets are available in the Business Office for guests that would like to attend the Christmas Musical beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the R. G. Lee Chapel prior to the fun and festivities in the Heritage Village. Please join us for a fun day on our beautiful campus as The Baptist College of Florida kicks off the Christmas Season with the Annual Holiday Heritage Festival. For more information, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.