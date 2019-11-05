BCF announces Christmas Festival of Music

The Music and Worship Division at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville has announced the dates for their Annual Christmas Festival of Music performance on November 21 at 7:00 p.m. and November 22 at 9:30 a.m. in the R. G. Lee Chapel. This year, the BCF Music and Worship Division will be joined by choir members from the First Baptist Church of Graceville and Damascus Baptist Church in Graceville.

Each year, the R.G. Lee Chapel is filled to capacity with an excited audience anxious to hear and celebrate Christ’s birth through the spectacular musical arrangements presented by the BCF College Singers, Guitar Ensemble, BCF College Orchestra, Community Choir, One Voice, and the BCF College Choir.

For free ticket admission for the Christmas concert at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.