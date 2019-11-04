Williams obit

Mr. Kenneth Neal Williams, age 71, of Bonifay, Florida passed away November 4, 2019 at Grandview Assisted Living Facility in Bonifay. He was born July 11, 1948 in Jacksonville, Florida to the late William Neal Williams and Ida Mae Jackson Williams. In addition to his parents, Mr. Williams was preceded in death by one sister, Winnie Fay Brown.

Mr. Williams is survived by one son, Joseph L. Williams of Pensacola, FL; one daughter, Katie Luane Williams of Louisville, KY; three siblings, Wanda Yerby and husband Shelby of Macclenny, FL, Peggy Moore and husband Larry of Graceville, FL and Darryl Williams and wife Lisa of Bonifay, FL; one grandchild, Jessica Megan-Dean Williams.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Bethlehem Methodist Church. Memorialization will follow by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Bethlehem Methodist Church.