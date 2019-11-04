Upcoming farm finance workshops

Marianna, FL – Are you looking to learn more about how to manage both your finances and risk? In today’s economy, understanding how to manage farm finances and using records to make decisions is more critical than ever. Farm Credit of Northwest Florida is offering the national award-winning farm finance workshop, AgAware, which is geared at helping farmers maintain financial stability.

The upcoming workshops will cover Balance Sheets, Income Statements, Technology and Record-Keeping, Crop and Livestock Insurance Tips, Marketing Farm Products and Employee Management. Classes will be held at the locations below.

Register today to reserve your seat for this exclusive workshop!

December 5, 2019 9am-4pm CT

Jackson County Extension Office

2714 Penn Ave. # 3 Marianna, FL

RSVP Today to Rachel Watts at (850) 718-5582 or emailRwatts@farmcredit-fl.com

December 6, 2019 9am-4pm ET

Madison County Extension Office

184 College Loop Madison, FL

RSVP Today to Rachel Watts at (850) 718-5582 or emailRwatts@farmcredit-fl.com