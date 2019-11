Harvest Day 2019 will be celebrated at Orange Hill Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, November 17, at 11 a.m. The speaker will be Sanford Hayes of New Missionary Baptist Church, Crestview. The theme is “Hands and Hearts for the Harvest” (Deuteronomy 16:15). Dinner will be served.

The church is located at 816 Sunday Road; Rev. Malcolm O. Nelson is pastor.