The 8th Annual Community Appreciation Program for Our Surviving and Fallen Veterans will be held at 3:00 PM, Sunday, November 10, 2019 at New Easter Missionary Baptist Church, 977 Hope Avenue, Graceville, Florida. Guest speaker will be the Reverend Earnest Parker, Jr., Pastor-MSgt (Ret.) Air Force. 1SG (Ret.) US Army, Derry Bighem, Program Chair invites all veterans and family members to join them in this special program of honors.

