Barry Stafford, Jackson County Senior Forester of the Florida Forest Service in Jackson County, celebrated Working Forest Week with Chipola College Environmental Science Students. He extended students’ knowledge of ecosystem services of trees, provided examples of everyday products which come from tree processing; applied course objectives such as sustainable forest management, through outdoor activities; and introduced students to careers in forestry. Mr. Stafford assists landowners with the health of their trees and forests.

