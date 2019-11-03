Vernon football

The Vernon Yellow Jackets defeated the Port St. Joe Sharks 36-13 this past Friday night at Memorial Field in Vernon. Vernon completes the regular season with a 7-3 record and are currently ranked 5th in the state in Class 1A while the Sharks fell to 4-6. Vernon has a first round bye in the 1A Region 1 playoffs and will face either Jay or Northview at home on the 15th at 7:30pm. Port St. Joe will play in the first round of the 1A Region 2 playoffs at 6-4 Bozeman on the 8th.

Junior QB Dyvion Bush finished the night 8 of 15 passing with 177 yards and 2 touchdowns. Junior running back K’wan Powell had 137 yards on 14 carries with 2 touchdowns adding 2 more TD scores on 2 receptions for 73 yards. Senior Darrell Powell scored the other VHS touchdown and finished with 3 receptions for 65 yards. Sophmore EJ Reddice and Senior Tyler Isenhoff led the Yellow Jackets defense with 10 tackles apiece.