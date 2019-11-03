Florida Blue Allied Health Scholarship available at Chipola

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Foundation is now accepting applications for the Florida Blue Nursing and Allied Health Scholarship with a deadline of Nov. 20.

Approximately 10 partial $1,000 scholarships will be awarded in the Spring 2020 semester. The need-based scholarship is available to Florida residents enrolled in a community college in one of the following eligible programs: Nursing Assistant, Practical Nurse, Associate Degree Nurse, Baccalaureate Degree Nurse, Emergency Medical Technician or Paramedic.

Applicants must have applied for Federal Pell Grant (FAFSA) to qualify. The Scholarship application, personal letter and transcripts must be submitted to the Foundation Office by Nov. 20. Application files must be complete.

Students entering college in Spring 2020 must have a 2.0 GPA at high school graduation or have earned a GED. Students previously enrolled in college must have both a cumulative and semester GPA of 2.0. High school transcripts must be submitted if the student is enrolling in college for the first time. College transcripts must be submitted if the applicant has earned more than 24 college credit hours. If less than 24 hours have been earned, submit both high school and college transcripts. Unofficial Chipola transcripts are available online at www.mychipola.edu.

For information, visit www.chipola.edu/foundation or contact the Foundation Office at 718-2445.