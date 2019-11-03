First generation scholarship available at Chipola

MARIANNA—The Chipola Foundation is accepting applications for the First Generation in College Scholarship for the Spring 2020 semester. Several partial scholarships may be awarded.

Completed applications must be received in the Foundation by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Students must have applied for Federal Pell Grant (FAFSA) and have been determined to be Pell eligible and still have an unmet financial need in order to apply. Current Chipola students must have a 2.0 college GPA. New students must have a 2.0 high school GPA.

The scholarship is available to Florida residents who enroll as undergraduate, degree-seeking students for a minimum of six hours per term. Students must demonstrate financial need and must come from a family where neither parent has completed a bachelor’s degree.

Students must submit a personal letter and an application with all required items by Nov. 20.

Call 850-718-2404.