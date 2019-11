Samantha Whitaker was crowned 2019 Homecoming Queen for Chipley High School on Friday, November 1, in a pre-game ceremony.

The homecoming candidates were presented in the pregame ceremony and included: Michelle Daniel, Anori Hixon, Lindsay Moore, Lissa Moreland, Emily Stoemer, and Samantha Whitaker.

In the homecoming game against the Lighthouse Christian Stingrays the Chipley Tigers were victorious by a final score of 42-6.