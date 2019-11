A traffic stop in Chipley ended in a felony drug arrest Monday night.

Around midnight, deputies stopped a green Toyota truck near the intersection of Church Avenue and State Road 77. The driver, 45-year-old Jacob Corbett Butler of Chipley, was taken into custody after deputies located methamphetamine and a glass pipe during a search of the vehicle.

Butler was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.