K9 assists in meth arrest

A late night traffic stop ended in the arrest of a Freeport man after a K9 unit located methamphetamine.

Around 10 p.m. Monday night, a Washington County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit stopped a vehicle for speeding as it entered the westbound on-ramp of I-10 in Caryville.

The passenger, 46-year-old Leonard Stanley, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine after K9 Titan alerted deputies to the narcotics. Deputies discovered methamphetamine in Stanley’s wallet and in a bag near the passenger seat, which also contained a glass pipe.

Stanley was booked into the Washington County jail on the felony possession charge and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.