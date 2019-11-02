Graceville pen pal project

GRACEVILLE—Chipola College elementary education students have been communicating with students at Graceville Elementary school as “pen pals” as part of the “Methods in Teaching Language Arts in the Elementary School” course.

Dr. Gina McAllister, Dean of the Chipola School of Education, says, “This opportunity has provided our students with valuable samples of elementary students’ writing for analysis and has given the elementary students a chance to practice composing letters to strengthen their writing skills.”

The Chipola students recently visited Graceville Elementary to meet their pen pal and to enjoy a pizza party.