Employers wanted for career fair

Thousands of area high school students are expected to attend the Annual Regional Career Fair Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Any and all businesses, companies or government entities are welcome to set up booths to introduce students to career opportunities.

The one-day event is for area high school students and private school students. The fair is sponsored by Career Source Chipola, Florida Panhandle Technical College, Chipola College and the county school systems in Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, and Washington.

The fair provides opportunities for students to interact with representatives from various career fields to explore career and educational opportunities after high school.

The event will be held at Eastside Baptist Church located at 4785 Highway 90 in Marianna.

Prospective vendors may contact Darwin Gilmore at 85-718-2270 or Janice Holley at 850-718-2484 or via email holleyj@chipola.edu or gilmored@chipola.edu