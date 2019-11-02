Chipola students visit Rex Lumber

Chipola

Rex Lumber LLC, a significant local employer, recently hosted students from the Advanced Manufacturing program at Chipola College for a site visit at the Rex facility in Graceville. The students, who are enrolled in Chipola’s A.S. Engineering Technology program, learned about internships, apprenticeships and post-graduation career opportunities with the company.

Rex is sponsoring several of the Engineering Tech students with full scholarships. For information about the degree program, contact instructor Margi Lee at Leem@chipola.edu. For information about employment with Rex Lumber, contact HR Manager Wendy Blair at Wblair@rex-lumber.com.

