Chipola SSU students visit FSU

Chipola College Student Support Services’ (SSS) students recently toured Florida State University and cheered the Seminoles on to a homecoming football victory. SSS students attend multiple campus tours throughout the year to research future education opportunities.

SSS will provide a winter campus extravaganza tour Dec. 5-7 to the University of Florida, University of Central Florida, and the University of South Florida. SSS students interested in attending the winter extravaganza should RSVP by Nov. 1.

In addition to tours, SSS provides workshops on college admissions, transfer requirements and financial aid. Chipola students interested in the SSS program should contact Sarieta Bryant at 850-718-2451. For more, visit www.chipola.edu/SSS.