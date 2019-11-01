Wasson obit

Mary Elaine Horne Wasson, age 61 of Chipley, passed from this life on November 1, 2019 at her residence.

Mary was born on August 14, 1958 in Chipley, Florida to Ray and Betty Rose Fowler Horne. She worked as a registered nurse and attended First Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida. She was known for her charity work, often helping others in need. She loved to travel with her friends and was very outgoing.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Ray and Betty Rose Horne.

She is survived by her son: Alex Pouncey and wife Beckie of Chipley, Florida; daughter: Kami Rose Pouncey of Graceville, Florida; sister: Cindy Peggy Horne of Panama City, Florida; one grandchild: Shayna Neidlinger.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.